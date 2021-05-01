CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Veterinarian continues curbside service | Md. leaders call for eviction moratorium | 3 ways to address vaccine hesitancy | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Gil has a goal, assist as Revs beat Atlanta United 2-1

The Associated Press

May 1, 2021, 9:23 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Carles Gil had an assist and scored his first regular season goal since 2019 to help the New England Revolution beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Saturday night.

Gil, after VAR review, converted from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute to give New England a 2-1 lead. The 28-year old scored 10 goals in his first MLS season, the last of which came on September 25, 2019, before missing most of last season while recovering for Achilles surgery. He returned in July last season before scoring two goals with three assists in four playoff games.

Gil won a long ball played by Andrew Farrel, cut back toward the corner of the box and perfectly placed an entry to the center of the arear where Brandon Bye put away a header to give the Revolution (2-0-1) a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute.

Marcelino Moreno scored from the spot in the 43rd to tie it, 1-all.

Ezequiel Barco, who came on after halftime, walked off the field with an apparent leg injury in the 79th minute, leaving Atlanta — which was out of substitutions — down a man the rest of the way…?

The Revolution won for the first time in six all-time games, and snapped a four-game losing streak, against Atlanta.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

