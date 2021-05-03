CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Veterinarian continues curbside service | Md. leaders call for eviction moratorium | 3 ways to address vaccine hesitancy | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Full house at Crucible sees Selby win world snooker champs

The Associated Press

May 3, 2021, 9:08 PM

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — In front of a full house at the Crucible Theatre, Mark Selby won the world snooker championship for the fourth time beating Shaun Murphy 18-15 in the final on Monday.

Only four players — Stephen Hendry (7), Ronnie O’Sullivan, Ray Reardon and Steve Davis (all 6) — have won more world titles than Selby, who also captured the biggest prize in the sport in 2014, ‘16 and ’17.

The 17-day tournament in Sheffield, England, was part of the pilot program enabling the safe return of mass gatherings and indoor events as lockdown restrictions ease in the country during the pandemic.

The Crucible operated at 33% in the first round, 50% in the second round, and was full by the two-day final.

All spectators had to take a COVID-19 test before they arrived and show confirmation of a negative result to enter the venue.

Selby has bounced back from an agonizing 17-16 loss to O’Sullivan in last year’s semifinals.

Murphy was aiming to become a two-time champion, after his victory as a qualifier in 2005.

