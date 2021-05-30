French Open Results

Sunday
At Stade Rolan Garros
Paris
Purse: €16,404,509
Surface: Red clay
PARIS (AP) _ Results Sunday from French Open at Stade Rolan Garros (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
First Round
Pablo Carreno Busta (12), Spain, def. Norbert Gombos, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.
Women’s Singles
First Round
Ana Bogdan, Romania, def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, 6-1, 6-3.
Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, def. Angelique Kerber (26), Germany, 6-2, 6-4.
Paula Badosa, Spain, def. Lauren Davis, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (3).
Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Kateryna Kozlova, Ukraine, 6-2, 6-4.
Naomi Osaka (2), Japan, def. Patricia Maria Tig, Romania, 6-4, 7-6 (4).
