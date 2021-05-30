French Open Results

Sunday At Stade Rolan Garros Paris Purse: €16,404,509 Surface: Red clay PARIS (AP) _ Results Sunday from French Open at…

Sunday

At Stade Rolan Garros

Paris

Purse: €16,404,509

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Sunday from French Open at Stade Rolan Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

First Round

Pablo Carreno Busta (12), Spain, def. Norbert Gombos, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

First Round

Ana Bogdan, Romania, def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, 6-1, 6-3.

Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, def. Angelique Kerber (26), Germany, 6-2, 6-4.

Paula Badosa, Spain, def. Lauren Davis, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Kateryna Kozlova, Ukraine, 6-2, 6-4.

Naomi Osaka (2), Japan, def. Patricia Maria Tig, Romania, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.