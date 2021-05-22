CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Anne Arundel Co. Schools relax guidelines | DC pools reopen | 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Fire get first win of 2021, 1-0 over Inter Miami

The Associated Press

May 22, 2021, 8:33 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Luka Stojanović scored on a free kick in the 69th minute and the Chicago Fire beat Inter Miami 1-0 on Saturday night.

From over 30 yards, Stojanović sent in the free kick with a short bounce. Goalkeeper John McCarthy dove low to the right and attempted to block the shot away, but misjudged and bundled it into the goal.

The Fire (1-4-1) snapped a four-game losing streak.

Miami’s Robbie Robinson left the game due to a leg injury in the 79th minute and Inter Miami (2-3-2), because it had already used all its substitutions, played the rest of the match down a man.

