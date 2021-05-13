CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Take the shot, DC at Audi Field | Md. to end capacity restrictions | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Everton's European qualification bid…

Everton’s European qualification bid hit by draw at Villa

The Associated Press

May 13, 2021, 3:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Everton’s Europa League qualification hopes were dealt a blow by a limp 0-0 draw at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Thursday.

Everton still climbed to eighth but is two points behind fifth-placed West Ham. Ben Godfrey and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were denied by Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez, while Tyrone Mings wasted a rare opening for the hosts.

Villa captain Jack Grealish ended his three-month injury layoff as a second-half substitute. Villa remains 11th with three games to go.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Disability claims backlog will get worse before it gets better, VA warns

USPS fills leadership ranks with new deputy postmaster general, 2 board members

CISA to pilot secure cloud instance in response to SolarWinds attack

New Army technology could be a gamechanger for heavily bleeding injuries

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up