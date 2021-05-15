European Tour Betfred British Masters Scores

|Saturday
|At The Belfry
|Sutton Coldfield, England
|Purse: $1.8 million
|Yardage: 7,310; Par: 72
|Final Round
(x-won on 1st playoff hole)
x-Richard Bland, England 68-69-72-66_275
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 68-72-67-68_275
Mikko Korhonen, Finland 70-71-68-67_276
Dave Coupland, England 71-69-68-68_276
Adrian Meronk, Poland 70-72-65-69_276
Andy Sullivan, England 69-71-68-69_277
Dean Burmester, South Africa 69-73-65-70_277
Robert Macintyre, Scotland 71-66-70-71_278
Calum Hill, Scotland 67-70-70-71_278
Edoardo Molinari, Italy 71-72-64-71_278
Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 73-69-71-66_279
Renato Paratore, Italy 73-70-70-66_279
Danny Willett, England 69-72-68-70_279
Chris Wood, England 69-72-68-70_279
Matthias Schwab, Austria 66-75-67-71_279
Eddie Pepperell, England 70-68-68-73_279
Andrew Johnston, England 71-71-68-70_280
Jordan Smith, England 71-69-69-71_280
Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 71-72-69-69_281
Justin Harding, South Africa 69-69-70-73_281
Julian Suri, United States 68-74-72-68_282
Sami Valimaki, Finland 71-73-70-68_282
James Morrison, England 68-73-72-69_282
Matthieu Pavon, France 68-71-73-70_282
Dale Whitnell, England 70-74-68-70_282
Raphael Jacquelin, France 75-67-69-71_282
Sam Horsfield, England 72-70-69-71_282
Min Woo Lee, Australia 75-67-69-71_282
Ashun Wu, China 73-71-66-72_282
Laurie Canter, England 70-71-71-71_283
Alexander Bjork, Sweden 73-72-67-71_283
Julien Guerrier, France 72-66-72-73_283
Louis De Jager, South Africa 68-72-70-73_283
Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France 71-74-75-64_284
Shubhankar Sharma, India 73-71-71-69_284
Alexander Levy, France 71-71-72-70_284
Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 68-72-72-72_284
Matthew Southgate, Britain 72-73-67-72_284
Clement Sordet, France 68-74-68-74_284
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 73-71-70-71_285
Alejandro Canizares, Spain 71-74-69-71_285
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 70-73-68-74_285
Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland 73-71-73-69_286
Ashley Chesters, England 73-69-74-70_286
Thomas Detry, Belgium 73-72-71-70_286
Ross Fisher, England 69-74-71-72_286
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 73-72-69-72_286
Richie Ramsay, Scotland 70-71-72-73_286
Ricardo Santos, Portugal 73-70-70-73_286
Sebastian Garcia-Rodriguez, Spain 71-73-69-73_286
Adri Arnaus, Spain 69-72-71-74_286
Jack Senior, England 72-73-75-67_287
Jean-Baptiste Gonnet, France 71-73-75-68_287
Chris Paisley, England 70-74-73-70_287
Paul Dunne, Ireland 72-69-73-73_287
Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 72-70-69-76_287
Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 71-71-77-69_288
Jamie Donaldson, Wales 74-71-74-69_288
Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark 71-73-72-72_288
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 74-70-70-74_288
Richard Mansell, England 69-71-73-75_288
Garrick Porteous, England 70-74-72-73_289
Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 72-73-71-73_289
Josh Geary, New Zealand 70-72-70-77_289
Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 76-69-80-65_290
Gavin Green, Malaysia 75-70-72-73_290
Joel Stalter, France 69-72-78-72_291
Thomas Bjorn, Denmark 72-71-75-73_291
Lee Slattery, England 72-68-76-75_291
Johannes Veerman, United States 71-74-72-75_292
Steven Tiley, England 74-71-74-74_293
Oliver Wilson, England 73-72-72-78_295
Nacho Elvira, Spain 73-72-77-80_302
|Withdrew
Jeff Winther, Denmark
