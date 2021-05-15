CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Marine Corps Marathon update | In-person learning for Loudoun Co. schools | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » European Tour Betfred British…

European Tour Betfred British Masters Scores

The Associated Press

May 15, 2021, 12:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Saturday
At The Belfry
Sutton Coldfield, England
Purse: $1.8 million
Yardage: 7,310; Par: 72
Final Round

(x-won on 1st playoff hole)

x-Richard Bland, England 68-69-72-66_275

Guido Migliozzi, Italy 68-72-67-68_275

Mikko Korhonen, Finland 70-71-68-67_276

Dave Coupland, England 71-69-68-68_276

Adrian Meronk, Poland 70-72-65-69_276

Andy Sullivan, England 69-71-68-69_277

Dean Burmester, South Africa 69-73-65-70_277

Robert Macintyre, Scotland 71-66-70-71_278

Calum Hill, Scotland 67-70-70-71_278

Edoardo Molinari, Italy 71-72-64-71_278

Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 73-69-71-66_279

Renato Paratore, Italy 73-70-70-66_279

Danny Willett, England 69-72-68-70_279

Chris Wood, England 69-72-68-70_279

Matthias Schwab, Austria 66-75-67-71_279

Eddie Pepperell, England 70-68-68-73_279

Andrew Johnston, England 71-71-68-70_280

Jordan Smith, England 71-69-69-71_280

Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 71-72-69-69_281

Justin Harding, South Africa 69-69-70-73_281

Julian Suri, United States 68-74-72-68_282

Sami Valimaki, Finland 71-73-70-68_282

James Morrison, England 68-73-72-69_282

Matthieu Pavon, France 68-71-73-70_282

Dale Whitnell, England 70-74-68-70_282

Raphael Jacquelin, France 75-67-69-71_282

Sam Horsfield, England 72-70-69-71_282

Min Woo Lee, Australia 75-67-69-71_282

Ashun Wu, China 73-71-66-72_282

Laurie Canter, England 70-71-71-71_283

Alexander Bjork, Sweden 73-72-67-71_283

Julien Guerrier, France 72-66-72-73_283

Louis De Jager, South Africa 68-72-70-73_283

Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France 71-74-75-64_284

Shubhankar Sharma, India 73-71-71-69_284

Alexander Levy, France 71-71-72-70_284

Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 68-72-72-72_284

Matthew Southgate, Britain 72-73-67-72_284

Clement Sordet, France 68-74-68-74_284

Adrian Otaegui, Spain 73-71-70-71_285

Alejandro Canizares, Spain 71-74-69-71_285

Aaron Cockerill, Canada 70-73-68-74_285

Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland 73-71-73-69_286

Ashley Chesters, England 73-69-74-70_286

Thomas Detry, Belgium 73-72-71-70_286

Ross Fisher, England 69-74-71-72_286

Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 73-72-69-72_286

Richie Ramsay, Scotland 70-71-72-73_286

Ricardo Santos, Portugal 73-70-70-73_286

Sebastian Garcia-Rodriguez, Spain 71-73-69-73_286

Adri Arnaus, Spain 69-72-71-74_286

Jack Senior, England 72-73-75-67_287

Jean-Baptiste Gonnet, France 71-73-75-68_287

Chris Paisley, England 70-74-73-70_287

Paul Dunne, Ireland 72-69-73-73_287

Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 72-70-69-76_287

Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 71-71-77-69_288

Jamie Donaldson, Wales 74-71-74-69_288

Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark 71-73-72-72_288

Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 74-70-70-74_288

Richard Mansell, England 69-71-73-75_288

Garrick Porteous, England 70-74-72-73_289

Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 72-73-71-73_289

Josh Geary, New Zealand 70-72-70-77_289

Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 76-69-80-65_290

Gavin Green, Malaysia 75-70-72-73_290

Joel Stalter, France 69-72-78-72_291

Thomas Bjorn, Denmark 72-71-75-73_291

Lee Slattery, England 72-68-76-75_291

Johannes Veerman, United States 71-74-72-75_292

Steven Tiley, England 74-71-74-74_293

Oliver Wilson, England 73-72-72-78_295

Nacho Elvira, Spain 73-72-77-80_302

Withdrew

Jeff Winther, Denmark

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Cancel JEDI? No shame to DoD in doing so

VA accountability office says it's improved, but whistleblowers aren't so sure

How CISA limited the impact of the SolarWinds attack

OPM gives agencies green light to recreate labor-management forums, but they're not required

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up