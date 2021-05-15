European Tour Betfred British Masters Scores

Saturday At The Belfry Sutton Coldfield, England Purse: $1.8 million Yardage: 7,310; Par: 72 Final Round (x-won on 1st playoff…

(x-won on 1st playoff hole)

x-Richard Bland, England 68-69-72-66_275

Guido Migliozzi, Italy 68-72-67-68_275

Mikko Korhonen, Finland 70-71-68-67_276

Dave Coupland, England 71-69-68-68_276

Adrian Meronk, Poland 70-72-65-69_276

Andy Sullivan, England 69-71-68-69_277

Dean Burmester, South Africa 69-73-65-70_277

Robert Macintyre, Scotland 71-66-70-71_278

Calum Hill, Scotland 67-70-70-71_278

Edoardo Molinari, Italy 71-72-64-71_278

Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 73-69-71-66_279

Renato Paratore, Italy 73-70-70-66_279

Danny Willett, England 69-72-68-70_279

Chris Wood, England 69-72-68-70_279

Matthias Schwab, Austria 66-75-67-71_279

Eddie Pepperell, England 70-68-68-73_279

Andrew Johnston, England 71-71-68-70_280

Jordan Smith, England 71-69-69-71_280

Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 71-72-69-69_281

Justin Harding, South Africa 69-69-70-73_281

Julian Suri, United States 68-74-72-68_282

Sami Valimaki, Finland 71-73-70-68_282

James Morrison, England 68-73-72-69_282

Matthieu Pavon, France 68-71-73-70_282

Dale Whitnell, England 70-74-68-70_282

Raphael Jacquelin, France 75-67-69-71_282

Sam Horsfield, England 72-70-69-71_282

Min Woo Lee, Australia 75-67-69-71_282

Ashun Wu, China 73-71-66-72_282

Laurie Canter, England 70-71-71-71_283

Alexander Bjork, Sweden 73-72-67-71_283

Julien Guerrier, France 72-66-72-73_283

Louis De Jager, South Africa 68-72-70-73_283

Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France 71-74-75-64_284

Shubhankar Sharma, India 73-71-71-69_284

Alexander Levy, France 71-71-72-70_284

Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 68-72-72-72_284

Matthew Southgate, Britain 72-73-67-72_284

Clement Sordet, France 68-74-68-74_284

Adrian Otaegui, Spain 73-71-70-71_285

Alejandro Canizares, Spain 71-74-69-71_285

Aaron Cockerill, Canada 70-73-68-74_285

Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland 73-71-73-69_286

Ashley Chesters, England 73-69-74-70_286

Thomas Detry, Belgium 73-72-71-70_286

Ross Fisher, England 69-74-71-72_286

Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 73-72-69-72_286

Richie Ramsay, Scotland 70-71-72-73_286

Ricardo Santos, Portugal 73-70-70-73_286

Sebastian Garcia-Rodriguez, Spain 71-73-69-73_286

Adri Arnaus, Spain 69-72-71-74_286

Jack Senior, England 72-73-75-67_287

Jean-Baptiste Gonnet, France 71-73-75-68_287

Chris Paisley, England 70-74-73-70_287

Paul Dunne, Ireland 72-69-73-73_287

Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 72-70-69-76_287

Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 71-71-77-69_288

Jamie Donaldson, Wales 74-71-74-69_288

Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark 71-73-72-72_288

Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 74-70-70-74_288

Richard Mansell, England 69-71-73-75_288

Garrick Porteous, England 70-74-72-73_289

Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 72-73-71-73_289

Josh Geary, New Zealand 70-72-70-77_289

Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 76-69-80-65_290

Gavin Green, Malaysia 75-70-72-73_290

Joel Stalter, France 69-72-78-72_291

Thomas Bjorn, Denmark 72-71-75-73_291

Lee Slattery, England 72-68-76-75_291

Johannes Veerman, United States 71-74-72-75_292

Steven Tiley, England 74-71-74-74_293

Oliver Wilson, England 73-72-72-78_295

Nacho Elvira, Spain 73-72-77-80_302

Withdrew

Jeff Winther, Denmark

