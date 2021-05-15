English FA Cup Champions

2021 — Leicester 1, Chelsea 0
2020 — Arsenal 2, Chelsea 1
2019 — Manchester City 6, Watford 0
2018 — Chelsea 1, Manchester United 0
2017 — Arsenal 2, Chelsea 1
2016 — Manchester United 2, Crystal Palace 1, OT
2015 — Arsenal 4, Aston Villa 0
2014 — Arsenal 3, Hull 2, OT
2013 — Wigan 1, Manchester City 0
2012 — Chelsea 2, Liverpool 1
2011 — Manchester City 1, Stoke 0
2010 — Chelsea 1, Portsmouth 0
2009 — Chelsea 2, Everton 1
2008 — Portsmouth 1, Cardiff 0
2007 — Chelsea 1, Manchester United 0, OT
2006 — Liverpool 3, West Ham 3, Liverpool won 3-1 on penalty kicks
2005 — Arsenal 0, Manchester United 0, Arsenal won 5-4 on penalty kicks
2004 — Manchester United 3, Millwall 0
2003 — Arsenal 1, Southampton 0
2002 — Arsenal 2, Chelsea 0
2001 — Liverpool 2, Arsenal 1
2000 — Chelsea 1, Aston Villa 0
1999 — Manchester United 2, Newcastle 0
1998 — Arsenal 2, Newcastle 0
1997 — Chelsea 2, Middlesbrough 0
1996 — Manchester United 1, Liverpool 0
1995 — Everton 1, Manchester United 0
1994 — Manchester United 4, Chelsea 0
1993 — Arsenal 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1, OT (after 1-1 tie)
1992 — Liverpool 2, Sunderland 0
1991 — Tottenham 2, Nottingham Forest 1
1990 — Manchester United 1, Crystal Palace 0 (after 3-3 tie)
1989 — Liverpool 3, Everton 2, OT
1988 — Wimbledon 1, Liverpool 0
1987 — Coventry City 3, Tottenham 2, OT
1986 — Liverpool 3, Everton 1
1985 — Manchester United 1, Everton 0, OT
1984 — Everton 2, Watford 0
1983 — Manchester United 4, Brighton 0 (after 2-2 tie)
1982 — Tottenham 1, Queens Park Rangers 0 (after 1-1 tie)
1981 — Tottenham 3, Manchester City 2 (after 1-1 tie)
1980 — West Ham 1, Arsenal 0
1979 — Arsenal 3, Manchester United 2
1978 — Ipswich 1, Arsenal 0
1977 — Manchester United 2, Liverpool 1
1976 — Southampton 1, Manchester United 0
1975 — West Ham 2, Fulham 0
1974 — Liverpool 3, Newcastle 0
1973 — Sunderland 1, Leeds 0
1972 — Leeds 1, Arsenal 0
1971 — Arsenal 2, Liverpool 1, OT
1970 — Chelsea 2, Leeds 1, OT (after 2-2 tie)
1969 — Manchester City 1, Leicester 0
1968 — West Bromwich Albion 1, Everton 0, OT
1967 — Tottenham 2, Chelsea 1
1966 — Everton 3, Sheffield Wednesday 2
1965 — Liverpool 2, Leeds 1, OT
1964 — West Ham 3, Preston 2
1963 — Manchester United 3, Leicester 1
1962 — Tottenham 3, Burnley 1
1961 — Tottenham 2, Leicester 0
1960 — Wolverhampton 3, Blackburn 0
1959 — Nottingham Forest 2, Luton 1
1958 — Bolton 2, Manchester United 0
1957 — Aston Villa 2, Manchester United 1
1956 — Manchester City 3, Birmingham 1
1955 — Newcastle 3, Manchester City 1
1954 — West Bromwich Albion 3, Preston 2
1953 — Blackpool 4, Bolton 3
1952 — Newcastle 1, Arsenal 0
1951 — Newcastle 2, Blackpool 0
1950 — Arsenal 2, Liverpool 0
1949 — Wolverhampton 3, Leicester 1
1948 — Manchester United 4, Blackpool 2
1947 — Charlton 1, Burnley 0, OT
1946 — Derby County 4, Charlton 1, OT
1939 — Portsmouth 4, Wolverhampton 1
1938 — Preston 1, Huddersfield 0, OT
1937 — Sunderland 3, Preston 1
1936 — Arsenal 1, Sheffield United 0
1935 — Sheffield Wednesday 4, West Bromwich Albion 2
1934 — Manchester City 2, Portsmouth 1
1933 — Everton 3, Manchester City 0
1932 — Newcastle 2, Arsenal 1
1931 — West Bromwich Albion 2, Birmingham 1
1930 — Arsenal 2, Huddersfield 0
1929 — Bolton 2, Portsmouth 0
1928 — Blackburn 3, Huddersfield 1
1927 — Cardiff 1, Arsenal 0
1926 — Bolton 1, Manchester City 0
1925 — Sheffield United 1, Cardiff 0
1924 — Newcastle 2, Aston Villa 0
1923 — Bolton 2, West Ham 0
1922 — Huddersfield 1, Preston 0
1921 — Tottenham 1, Wolverhampton 0
1920 — Aston Villa 1, Huddersfield 0, OT
1915 — Sheffield United 3, Chelsea 0
1914 — Burnley 1, Liverpool 0
1913 — Aston Villa 1, Sunderland 0 (after 0-0 tie)
1912 — Barnsley 1, West Bromwich Albion 0, OT
1911 — Bradford City 1, Newcastle 0 (after 0-0 tie)
1910 — Newcastle 2, Barnsley (after 1-1 tie)
1909 — Manchester United 1, Bristol City 0
1908 — Wolverhampton 3, Newcastle 1
1907 — Sheffield Wednesday 2, Everton 1
1906 — Everton 1 Newcastle 0
1905 — Aston Villa 2, Newcastle 0
1904 — Manchester City 1, Bolton 0
1903 — Bury 6, Derby 0
1902 — Sheffield United 2, Southampton 1 (after 1-1 tie)
1901 — Tottenham 3, Sheffield United (after 2-2 tie)
1900 — Bury 4, Southampton 0
1899 — Sheffield United 4, Derby 1
1898 — Nottingham Forest 3, Derby 1
1897 — Aston Villa 3, Everton 2
1896 — Sheffield Wednesday 2, Wolverhampton 1
1895 — Aston Villa 1, West Bromwich Albion 0
1894 — Notts County 4, Bolton 1
1893 — Wolverhampton 1, Everton 0
1892 — West Bromwich Albion 3, Everton 2
1891 — Blackburn 3, Notts County 1
1890 — Blackburn 6, Sheffield Wednesday 1
1889 — Preston 3, Wolverhampton 0
1888 — West Bromwich Albion 2, Preston 1
1887 — Aston Villa 2, West Bromwich Albion 0
1886 — Blackburn 2, West Bromwich Albion 0 (after 0-0 tie)
1885 — Blackburn 2, Queen’s Park, Glasgow 0
1884 — Blackburn 2, Queen’s Park, Glasgow 1
1883 — Blackburn Olympic 2, Old Etonians 1, OT
1882 — Old Etonians 1, Blackburn 0
1881 — Old Carthusians 3, Old Etonians 0
1880 — Clapham Rovers 1, Oxford University 0
1879 — Old Etonians 1, Clapham Rovers 0
1878 — Wanderers 3, Royal Engineers 1
1877 — Wanderers 2, Oxford University 1, OT
1876 — Wanderers 3, Old Etonians 0 (after 1-1 tie)
1875 — Royal Engineers 2, Old Etonians 0 (after 1-1 tie)
1874 — Oxford University 2, Royal Engineers 0
1873 — Wanderers 2, Oxford University 0
1872 — Wanderers 1, Royal Engineers 0
NOTE: There was no competition during 1916-19 and 1940-45 because of war.
