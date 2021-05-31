MEMORIAL DAY: Events across DC set to honor veterans | What's safe to do this weekend? | What's open, what's closed | WTOP beach guide
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

May 31, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 65 39 19 4 3 85 223 187
Greenville 70 37 19 11 3 88 206 201
Indy 62 33 22 7 0 73 183 180
Orlando 66 34 25 6 1 75 204 211
South Carolina 67 31 22 10 4 76 203 207
Jacksonville 68 33 28 3 4 73 197 204
Wheeling 65 21 37 6 1 49 189 233

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wichita 69 41 20 6 2 90 215 182
Allen 69 42 23 3 1 88 224 193
Fort Wayne 45 26 14 3 2 57 151 117
Utah 69 34 24 5 6 79 198 208
Tulsa 70 30 26 11 3 74 175 196
Kansas City 69 29 30 8 2 68 195 216
Rapid City 68 31 33 3 1 66 193 221

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Orlando 3, Florida 2

Greenville 3, Wheeling 2

Wichita 4, Tulsa 3

Allen 3, Rapid City 2

Monday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Sports

