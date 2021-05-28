All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|63
|39
|18
|3
|3
|84
|217
|178
|Greenville
|68
|35
|19
|11
|3
|84
|200
|197
|Indy
|61
|32
|22
|7
|0
|71
|179
|177
|South Carolina
|66
|30
|22
|10
|4
|74
|197
|205
|Orlando
|64
|32
|25
|6
|1
|71
|195
|205
|Jacksonville
|67
|33
|28
|3
|3
|72
|195
|201
|Wheeling
|63
|21
|35
|6
|1
|49
|185
|224
Western Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wichita
|67
|40
|19
|6
|2
|88
|209
|174
|Fort Wayne
|44
|26
|14
|3
|1
|56
|148
|113
|Allen
|67
|40
|23
|3
|1
|84
|217
|190
|Utah
|68
|33
|24
|5
|6
|77
|196
|207
|Tulsa
|68
|29
|26
|10
|3
|71
|167
|190
|Kansas City
|68
|29
|29
|8
|2
|68
|194
|214
|Rapid City
|66
|31
|31
|3
|1
|66
|190
|214
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City 5, Utah 2
Friday’s Games
Florida 3, Orlando 2
Fort Wayne 2, Indy 1
Greenville 4, Jacksonville 1
South Carolina 1, Wheeling 0
Tulsa 4, Wichita 3
Allen 3, Rapid City 2
Saturday’s Games
Wheeling at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Florida at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Wheeling at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
