CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Dispelling vaccine skepticism among Black residents | Smaller weddings becoming best option | More work needed to make next holiday safer | Region's vaccine progress
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

May 28, 2021, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 63 39 18 3 3 84 217 178
Greenville 68 35 19 11 3 84 200 197
Indy 61 32 22 7 0 71 179 177
South Carolina 66 30 22 10 4 74 197 205
Orlando 64 32 25 6 1 71 195 205
Jacksonville 67 33 28 3 3 72 195 201
Wheeling 63 21 35 6 1 49 185 224

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wichita 67 40 19 6 2 88 209 174
Fort Wayne 44 26 14 3 1 56 148 113
Allen 67 40 23 3 1 84 217 190
Utah 68 33 24 5 6 77 196 207
Tulsa 68 29 26 10 3 71 167 190
Kansas City 68 29 29 8 2 68 194 214
Rapid City 66 31 31 3 1 66 190 214

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 5, Utah 2

Friday’s Games

Florida 3, Orlando 2

Fort Wayne 2, Indy 1

Greenville 4, Jacksonville 1

South Carolina 1, Wheeling 0

Kansas City 5, Utah 2

Tulsa 4, Wichita 3

Allen 3, Rapid City 2

Saturday’s Games

Wheeling at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Wheeling at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

IRS chips away at legacy IT, gets IT modernization boost in Biden budget

Pentagon wants to use its biggest IT program to test 'colorless' software appropriation

For IT, cyber policy goals, dig beneath the numbers of Biden’s 2022 request

2022 budget calls for federal pay raise, hiring boosts at several agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up