All Times EDT Eastern Conference GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 62 38 18 3 3 82…

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 62 38 18 3 3 82 214 176 Greenville 67 34 19 11 3 82 196 196 Indy 59 32 21 6 0 70 177 170 Orlando 62 32 24 5 1 70 190 196 South Carolina 65 29 22 10 4 72 196 205 Jacksonville 65 32 27 3 3 70 188 194 Wheeling 61 20 34 6 1 47 180 222

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wichita 66 40 18 6 2 88 206 170 Fort Wayne 43 25 14 3 1 54 146 112 Allen 66 39 23 3 1 82 214 188 Utah 66 33 22 5 6 77 192 197 Tulsa 67 28 26 10 3 69 163 187 Rapid City 65 31 30 3 1 66 188 211 Kansas City 66 27 29 8 2 64 184 210

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 4, Tulsa 3

Tuesday’s Games

Jacksonville 4, Florida 3

Wednesday’s Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

