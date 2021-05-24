All Times EDT Eastern Conference GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 61 38 18 3 2 81…

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 61 38 18 3 2 81 211 172 Greenville 67 34 19 11 3 82 196 196 Indy 59 32 21 6 0 70 177 170 Orlando 62 32 24 5 1 70 190 196 South Carolina 65 29 22 10 4 72 196 205 Jacksonville 64 31 27 3 3 68 184 191 Wheeling 61 20 34 6 1 47 180 222

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wichita 66 40 18 6 2 88 206 170 Fort Wayne 43 25 14 3 1 54 146 112 Allen 66 39 23 3 1 82 214 188 Utah 66 33 22 5 6 77 192 197 Tulsa 66 28 26 9 3 68 160 183 Rapid City 65 31 30 3 1 66 188 211 Kansas City 65 26 29 8 2 62 180 207

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Orlando 3, South Carolina 1

Wheeling 4, Greenville 2

Utah 4, Allen 0

Wichita 3, Fort Wayne 1

Indy 5, Rapid City 0

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

