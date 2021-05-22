All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|60
|37
|18
|3
|2
|79
|205
|170
|Greenville
|65
|33
|18
|11
|3
|80
|190
|189
|Indy
|57
|30
|21
|6
|0
|66
|169
|168
|Orlando
|60
|31
|23
|5
|1
|68
|183
|190
|South Carolina
|63
|28
|21
|10
|4
|70
|190
|198
|Jacksonville
|63
|31
|26
|3
|3
|68
|182
|185
|Wheeling
|59
|19
|34
|5
|1
|44
|173
|216
Western Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|41
|25
|12
|3
|1
|54
|143
|105
|Wichita
|64
|38
|18
|6
|2
|84
|199
|167
|Allen
|64
|39
|22
|2
|1
|81
|213
|182
|Utah
|64
|31
|22
|5
|6
|73
|186
|196
|Rapid City
|63
|31
|28
|3
|1
|66
|186
|203
|Tulsa
|65
|27
|26
|9
|3
|66
|157
|181
|Kansas City
|64
|26
|28
|8
|2
|62
|178
|204
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Orlando 3, South Carolina 2
Greenville 5, Wheeling 2
Florida 4, Jacksonville 2
Fort Wayne 2, Wichita 1
Tulsa 6, Kansas City 2
Rapid City 3, Indy 2
Utah 4, Allen 1
Saturday’s Games
Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Indy at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
South Carolina at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Wheeling at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Allen at Utah, 3:10 p.m.
Wichita at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Indy at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
