ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

May 21, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 60 37 18 3 2 79 205 170
Greenville 65 33 18 11 3 80 190 189
Indy 57 30 21 6 0 66 169 168
Orlando 60 31 23 5 1 68 183 190
South Carolina 63 28 21 10 4 70 190 198
Jacksonville 63 31 26 3 3 68 182 185
Wheeling 59 19 34 5 1 44 173 216

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 41 25 12 3 1 54 143 105
Wichita 64 38 18 6 2 84 199 167
Allen 64 39 22 2 1 81 213 182
Utah 64 31 22 5 6 73 186 196
Rapid City 63 31 28 3 1 66 186 203
Tulsa 65 27 26 9 3 66 157 181
Kansas City 64 26 28 8 2 62 178 204

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 2, Tulsa 1

Friday’s Games

Orlando 3, South Carolina 2

Greenville 5, Wheeling 2

Florida 4, Jacksonville 2

Fort Wayne 2, Wichita 1

Tulsa 6, Kansas City 2

Rapid City 3, Indy 2

Utah 4, Allen 1

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Indy at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Wheeling at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Wichita at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Indy at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

