All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 59 36 18 3 2 77 201 168 Greenville 64 32 18 11 3 78 185 187 Indy 56 30 20 6 0 66 167 165 South Carolina 62 28 20 10 4 70 188 195 Orlando 59 30 23 5 1 66 180 188 Jacksonville 62 31 25 3 3 68 180 181 Wheeling 58 19 33 5 1 44 171 211

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wichita 63 38 17 6 2 84 198 165 Fort Wayne 40 24 12 3 1 52 141 104 Allen 63 39 21 2 1 81 212 178 Utah 63 30 22 5 6 71 182 195 Rapid City 62 30 28 3 1 64 183 201 Tulsa 63 26 26 8 3 63 150 177 Kansas City 62 25 27 8 2 60 174 197

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Jacksonville 2, Orlando 1

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville 4, Jacksonville 2

Rapid City 5, Indy 4

Allen 5, Utah 3

Orlando at South Carolina, ppd

Thursday’s Games

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Indy at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Indy at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

