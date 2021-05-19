CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: New cases at lowest levels since June | Testing value shrinks as shots beat back virus | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

May 19, 2021, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 59 36 18 3 2 77 201 168
Greenville 64 32 18 11 3 78 185 187
Indy 56 30 20 6 0 66 167 165
South Carolina 62 28 20 10 4 70 188 195
Orlando 59 30 23 5 1 66 180 188
Jacksonville 62 31 25 3 3 68 180 181
Wheeling 58 19 33 5 1 44 171 211

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wichita 63 38 17 6 2 84 198 165
Fort Wayne 40 24 12 3 1 52 141 104
Allen 63 39 21 2 1 81 212 178
Utah 63 30 22 5 6 71 182 195
Rapid City 62 30 28 3 1 64 183 201
Tulsa 63 26 26 8 3 63 150 177
Kansas City 62 25 27 8 2 60 174 197

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Jacksonville 2, Orlando 1

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville 4, Jacksonville 2

Rapid City 5, Indy 4

Allen 5, Utah 3

Orlando at South Carolina, ppd

Thursday’s Games

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Indy at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Indy at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

‘Diplomacy is a dangerous occupation.’ State Department adds 71 names to memorial wall

Army Futures Command preparing to evolve human, technological dynamics for hybrid workforce

Veterans Affairs says no evidence of data loss from SolarWinds hack

7 ways to modernize the federal financial workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up