All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|59
|36
|18
|3
|2
|77
|201
|168
|Greenville
|64
|32
|18
|11
|3
|78
|185
|187
|Indy
|56
|30
|20
|6
|0
|66
|167
|165
|South Carolina
|62
|28
|20
|10
|4
|70
|188
|195
|Orlando
|59
|30
|23
|5
|1
|66
|180
|188
|Jacksonville
|62
|31
|25
|3
|3
|68
|180
|181
|Wheeling
|58
|19
|33
|5
|1
|44
|171
|211
Western Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wichita
|63
|38
|17
|6
|2
|84
|198
|165
|Fort Wayne
|40
|24
|12
|3
|1
|52
|141
|104
|Allen
|63
|39
|21
|2
|1
|81
|212
|178
|Utah
|63
|30
|22
|5
|6
|71
|182
|195
|Rapid City
|62
|30
|28
|3
|1
|64
|183
|201
|Tulsa
|63
|26
|26
|8
|3
|63
|150
|177
|Kansas City
|62
|25
|27
|8
|2
|60
|174
|197
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Jacksonville 2, Orlando 1
Wednesday’s Games
Greenville 4, Jacksonville 2
Rapid City 5, Indy 4
Allen 5, Utah 3
Orlando at South Carolina, ppd
Thursday’s Games
Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Indy at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Indy at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
