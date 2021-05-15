All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|57
|35
|18
|2
|2
|74
|195
|162
|Greenville
|61
|29
|18
|11
|3
|72
|173
|181
|Indy
|54
|29
|20
|5
|0
|63
|162
|160
|Orlando
|57
|30
|21
|5
|1
|66
|177
|183
|South Carolina
|61
|27
|20
|10
|4
|68
|184
|193
|Jacksonville
|58
|29
|23
|3
|3
|64
|170
|169
|Wheeling
|56
|19
|31
|5
|1
|44
|167
|203
Western Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wichita
|62
|38
|16
|6
|2
|84
|196
|162
|Fort Wayne
|39
|24
|11
|3
|1
|52
|141
|103
|Allen
|60
|37
|20
|2
|1
|77
|197
|169
|Utah
|60
|28
|21
|5
|6
|67
|171
|186
|Tulsa
|61
|26
|25
|8
|2
|62
|146
|169
|Rapid City
|60
|28
|28
|3
|1
|60
|175
|195
|Kansas City
|60
|24
|26
|8
|2
|58
|168
|187
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Jacksonville 3, South Carolina 2
Orlando 8, Florida 3
Fort Wayne 2, Wheeling 1
Utah 3, Tulsa 2
Wichita 5, Rapid City 3
Saturday’s Games
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Florida at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Greenville at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.