ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

May 15, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 57 35 18 2 2 74 195 162
Greenville 61 29 18 11 3 72 173 181
Indy 54 29 20 5 0 63 162 160
Orlando 57 30 21 5 1 66 177 183
South Carolina 61 27 20 10 4 68 184 193
Jacksonville 58 29 23 3 3 64 170 169
Wheeling 56 19 31 5 1 44 167 203

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wichita 62 38 16 6 2 84 196 162
Fort Wayne 39 24 11 3 1 52 141 103
Allen 60 37 20 2 1 77 197 169
Utah 60 28 21 5 6 67 171 186
Tulsa 61 26 25 8 2 62 146 169
Rapid City 60 28 28 3 1 60 175 195
Kansas City 60 24 26 8 2 58 168 187

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville 3, South Carolina 2

Orlando 8, Florida 3

Fort Wayne 2, Wheeling 1

Utah 3, Tulsa 2

Wichita 5, Rapid City 3

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Greenville at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

