All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|56
|35
|17
|2
|2
|74
|192
|154
|Greenville
|61
|29
|18
|11
|3
|72
|173
|181
|Indy
|54
|29
|20
|5
|0
|63
|162
|160
|Orlando
|56
|29
|21
|5
|1
|64
|169
|180
|South Carolina
|60
|27
|19
|10
|4
|68
|182
|190
|Jacksonville
|57
|28
|23
|3
|3
|62
|167
|167
|Wheeling
|55
|19
|30
|5
|1
|44
|166
|201
Western Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wichita
|61
|37
|16
|6
|2
|82
|191
|159
|Fort Wayne
|38
|23
|11
|3
|1
|50
|139
|102
|Allen
|60
|37
|20
|2
|1
|77
|197
|169
|Utah
|59
|27
|21
|5
|6
|65
|168
|184
|Rapid City
|59
|28
|27
|3
|1
|60
|172
|190
|Tulsa
|60
|26
|25
|7
|2
|61
|144
|166
|Kansas City
|60
|24
|26
|8
|2
|58
|168
|187
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Florida at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Greenville at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
