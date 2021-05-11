All Times EDT Eastern Conference GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 55 34 17 2 2 72…

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 55 34 17 2 2 72 189 152 Greenville 61 29 18 11 3 72 173 181 Indy 53 29 20 4 0 62 158 155 Orlando 56 29 21 5 1 64 169 180 South Carolina 59 26 19 10 4 66 177 186 Jacksonville 56 28 22 3 3 62 165 164 Wheeling 54 18 30 5 1 42 162 198

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 37 23 10 3 1 50 136 98 Wichita 61 37 16 6 2 82 191 159 Allen 59 37 19 2 1 77 193 164 Utah 59 27 21 5 6 65 168 184 Rapid City 59 28 27 3 1 60 172 190 Tulsa 60 26 25 7 2 61 144 166 Kansas City 59 23 26 8 2 56 163 183

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Greenville 1, Orlando 0

Tuesday’s Games

South Carolina 3, Indy 1

Wichita 5, Kansas City 2

Wednesday’s Games

Indy at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

