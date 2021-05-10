All Times EDT Eastern Conference GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 55 34 17 2 2 72…

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 55 34 17 2 2 72 189 152 Indy 52 29 19 4 0 62 157 152 Greenville 60 28 18 11 3 70 172 181 Orlando 55 29 20 5 1 64 169 179 Jacksonville 56 28 22 3 3 62 165 164 South Carolina 58 25 19 10 4 64 174 185 Wheeling 54 18 30 5 1 42 162 198

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 37 23 10 3 1 50 136 98 Wichita 60 36 16 6 2 80 186 157 Allen 59 37 19 2 1 77 193 164 Utah 59 27 21 5 6 65 168 184 Rapid City 59 28 27 3 1 60 172 190 Tulsa 60 26 25 7 2 61 144 166 Kansas City 58 23 25 8 2 56 161 178

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville 6, Wheeling 3

Allen 5, Tulsa 3

Monday’s Games

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Indy at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Indy at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

