Dynamo hold off Whitecaps for 2-1 win

The Associated Press

May 22, 2021, 11:29 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Memo Rodríguez and Maxi Urruti scored first-half goals and the Houston Dynamo held off the Vancouver Whitecaps for a 2-1 win on Saturday night.

The Dynamo (3-2-2) took the lead in the eighth minute. Fafà Picault swinged in a cross from wide left, Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau was unable to corral it after a deflection off defender Bruno Gaspar and Rodríguez smashed home the putback.

Urruti doubled the lead in the 42nd minute with a side volley to finish Rodríguez’s corner.

Déiber Caicedo pulled the Whitecaps (2-4-1) within 2-1 in the 80th minute, dribbling around goalkeeper Marko Maric and drilling a right-footed shot through three defenders.

Houston’s Ariel Lassiter had a curling left-footer miss off the top of the crossbar in the 67th minute.

