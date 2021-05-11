CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: CDC's science on no masks for those vaccinated | Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Dream add Frett, La-Force to interim coach Petersen’s staff

The Associated Press

May 11, 2021, 3:36 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Dream have hired La’Keshia Frett and Daynia La-Force as assistant coaches on interim coach Mike Petersen’s staff.

Frett, a former player and assistant at Georgia, worked as an assistant at Auburn in the 2019-20 season. She also served for six seasons on Virginia’s staff.

La-Force is a former coach at Rhode Island, Northwestern and New Haven.

Frett and La-Force join Darius Taylor on Petersen’s staff. Peterson was hired as the interim replacement for Nicki Collen, who was hired as Baylor’s coach on May 4.

Petersen said Frett “is one of the all-time great players in our sport” and added that La-Force “has had an excellent career both as a player and a coach. They bring a depth of knowledge that will help both our players and our staff immensely.”

Frett played seven seasons in the WNBA and two years in the American Basketball League. She retired to serve as an assistant at Georgia from 2005-11. She served as the program’s director of operations for two seasons.

La-Force most recently was Rhode Island’s coach from 2014-19. She played at Georgetown.

La-Force’s sons, Terance Mann and Martin Mann, play for the Los Angeles Clippers and at Pace University, respectively. Her husband, Eddie Benton, is an assistant coach at Brown.

