Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

May 11, 2021, 9:30 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Portland (Boston) 5 1 .833
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 5 1 .833
Reading (Philadelphia) 2 5 .286
Hartford (Colorado) 1 5 .167 4
New Hampshire (Toronto) 1 5 .167 4
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 0 6 .000 5
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 6 0 1.00
Richmond (San Francisco) 6 1 .857 ½
Bowie (Baltimore) 4 2 .667 2
Erie (Detroit) 4 3 .571
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 3 3 .500 3
Harrisburg (Washington) 1 6 .143

___

Tuesday’s Games

Akron 5, Erie 0

Richmond 5, Harrisburg 3

Somerset at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie 6, Reading 1

Altoona 5, Binghamton 0

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Sports

