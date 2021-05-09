Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 1 0 1.000 _ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 0 0…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 1 0 1.000 _ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 0 0 .000 _ Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 0 0 .000 _ New Hampshire (Toronto) 0 1 .000 1 Reading (Philadelphia) 0 1 .000 1 Hartford (Colorado) 0 2 .000 1

Southwest Division

W L Pct. GB Richmond (San Francisco) 2 0 1.000 _ Erie (Detroit) 1 0 1.000 _ Akron (Cleveland) 0 0 .000 1 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 0 0 .000 1 Bowie (Baltimore) 0 0 .000 1 Harrisburg (Washington) 0 0 .000 1

___

Saturday’s Games

Portland 5, New Hampshire 1

Altoona 8, Bowie 4

Richmond 2, Hartford 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Reading 6, Erie 4

Somerset 2, Harrisburg 0

Akron 5, Binghamton 1

Richmond 9, Hartford 5, 7 innings, 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Portland 12, New Hampshire 6

Somerset 6, Harrisburg 5

Richmond 4, Hartford 2

Bowie at Altoona, 2 p.m. (postponed)

Binghamton at Akron, 2:05 p.m. (postponed)

Erie 7, Reading 5

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

