Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 15 6 .714 — Portland (Boston) 13 8 .619 2 New Hampshire (Toronto) 8 13 .381 7 Hartford (Colorado) 6 15 .286 9 Reading (Philadelphia) 4 17 .190 11 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 4 17 .190 11 Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 15 5 .750 — Akron (Cleveland) 14 7 .667 1½ Erie (Detroit) 14 7 .667 1½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 13 7 .650 2 Richmond (San Francisco) 12 9 .571 3½ Harrisburg (Washington) 7 14 .333 8½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Portland 5, Hartford 1, 5 innings

Altoona 3, Erie 2

Bowie 4, Harrisburg 0, 7 innings

Akron 3, Binghamton 1, game 1

Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m., game 2, ppd.

New Hampshire at Somerset, ppd.

Richmond at Reading, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

New Hampshire 10, Somerset 8, 11 innings, game 1

Somerset 2, New Hampshire 1, game 2

Richmond 4, Reading 3, game 1

Reading 6, Richmond 4, game 2

Binghamton 3, Akron 2, game 1, 8 innings

Binghamton 8, Akron 7, game 2

Portland 4, Hartford 2

Altoona 7, Erie 5

Bowie 7, Harrisburg 3

Friday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Akron at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

New Hampshire at Somerset 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

