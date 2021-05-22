Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|10
|7
|.588
|2
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|7
|10
|.412
|5
|Hartford (Colorado)
|5
|12
|.294
|7
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|3
|14
|.176
|9
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|2
|14
|.125
|9½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|12
|5
|.706
|½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|11
|5
|.688
|1
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|10
|6
|.625
|2
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|10
|7
|.588
|2½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|6
|11
|.353
|6½
___
|Friday’s Games
Erie 5, Binghamton 4
Richmond 9, Bowie 4
New Hampshire 12, Portland 4
Altoona 4, Harrisburg 2
Somerset 14, Hartford 3
Akron 3, Reading 2
|Saturday’s Games
Binghamton 6, Erie 4
Harrisburg 6, Altoona 3
Bowie 4, Richmond 2
Somerset 7, Hartford 2
Portland 7, New Hampshire 6
Akron 11, Reading 0
|Sunday’s Games
Altoona at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.
Somerset at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Reading at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.