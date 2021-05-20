Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 10 5 .667 — Portland (Boston) 9 6…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 10 5 .667 — Portland (Boston) 9 6 .600 1 New Hampshire (Toronto) 6 9 .400 4 Hartford (Colorado) 5 10 .333 5 Reading (Philadelphia) 3 12 .200 7 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 1 13 .071 8½ Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 11 3 .786 — Erie (Detroit) 11 4 .733 ½ Akron (Cleveland) 9 5 .643 2 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 9 5 .643 2 Richmond (San Francisco) 9 6 .600 2½ Harrisburg (Washington) 5 10 .333 6½

Wednesday’s Games

Harrisburg 2, Altoona 0

Erie 5, Binghamton 4

Bowie 2, Richmond 1

Portland 3, New Hampshire 2

Reading 8, Akron 4

Somerset 6, Hartford 4

Thursday’s Games

Erie 11, Binghamton 1

Altoona 5, Harrisburg 2

Bowie 6, Richmond 1

New Hampshire 12, Portland 2

Akron 5, Reading 3

Somerset 11, Hartford 1

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at Erie, 4:05 p.m.

Altoona at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Altoona at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Reading at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

