Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

May 20, 2021, 10:52 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 10 5 .667
Portland (Boston) 9 6 .600 1
New Hampshire (Toronto) 6 9 .400 4
Hartford (Colorado) 5 10 .333 5
Reading (Philadelphia) 3 12 .200 7
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 1 13 .071
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 11 3 .786
Erie (Detroit) 11 4 .733 ½
Akron (Cleveland) 9 5 .643 2
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 9 5 .643 2
Richmond (San Francisco) 9 6 .600
Harrisburg (Washington) 5 10 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Harrisburg 2, Altoona 0

Erie 5, Binghamton 4

Bowie 2, Richmond 1

Portland 3, New Hampshire 2

Reading 8, Akron 4

Somerset 6, Hartford 4

Thursday’s Games

Erie 11, Binghamton 1

Altoona 5, Harrisburg 2

Bowie 6, Richmond 1

New Hampshire 12, Portland 2

Akron 5, Reading 3

Somerset 11, Hartford 1

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at Erie, 4:05 p.m.

Altoona at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Altoona at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Reading at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

