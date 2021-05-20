Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|9
|6
|.600
|1
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|6
|9
|.400
|4
|Hartford (Colorado)
|5
|10
|.333
|5
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|3
|12
|.200
|7
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|1
|13
|.071
|8½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|11
|4
|.733
|½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|9
|5
|.643
|2
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|9
|5
|.643
|2
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|9
|6
|.600
|2½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|5
|10
|.333
|6½
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Harrisburg 2, Altoona 0
Erie 5, Binghamton 4
Bowie 2, Richmond 1
Portland 3, New Hampshire 2
Reading 8, Akron 4
Somerset 6, Hartford 4
|Thursday’s Games
Erie 11, Binghamton 1
Altoona 5, Harrisburg 2
Bowie 6, Richmond 1
New Hampshire 12, Portland 2
Akron 5, Reading 3
Somerset 11, Hartford 1
|Friday’s Games
Binghamton at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Binghamton at Erie, 4:05 p.m.
Altoona at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Somerset at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Altoona at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.
Somerset at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Reading at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
