Home » Sports » Double-A Northeast Glance

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

May 19, 2021, 9:04 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Portland (Boston) 8 5 .615
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 8 5 .615
Hartford (Colorado) 5 8 .385 3
New Hampshire (Toronto) 5 8 .385 3
Reading (Philadelphia) 2 11 .154 6
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 1 11 .083
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 9 3 .750
Erie (Detroit) 9 4 .692 ½
Richmond (San Francisco) 9 4 .692 ½
Akron (Cleveland) 8 4 .667 1
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 8 5 .615
Harrisburg (Washington) 5 9 .357 5

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Erie 3, Binghamton 2

Altoona 2, Harrisburg 1

Richmond 6, Bowie 5

Portland 12, New Hampshire 6

Akron 3, Reading 1

Somerset 2, Hartford 1

Wednesday’s Games

Harrisburg 2, Altoona 0

Binghamton at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Binghamton at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Altoona at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

