CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Unvaccinated need convincing | Concert venue prep to open | DC to fully reopen June 11 | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Double-A Northeast Glance

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

May 5, 2021, 10:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 0 0 .000 _
Hartford (Colorado) 0 0 .000 _
New Hampshire (Toronto) 0 0 .000 _
Portland (Boston) 0 0 .000 _
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 0 0 .000 _
Reading (Philadelphia) 0 1 .000 _

Southwest Division

W L Pct. GB
Erie (Detroit) 1 0 1.000 _
Akron (Cleveland) 0 0 .000 _
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 0 0 .000 _
Bowie (Baltimore) 0 0 .000 _
Harrisburg (Washington) 0 0 .000 _
Richmond (San Francisco) 0 0 .000 _

___

Tuesday’s Games

New Hampshire 11, Portland 2

Bowie 2, Altoona 1

Hartford 6, Richmond 3

Erie 12, Reading 4

Somerset 6, Harrisburg 0

Akron 5, Binghamton 4

Wednesday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m. (postponed)

Bowie 8, Altoona 4

Richmond 6, Hartford 4

Akron 4, Binghamton 1

Erie 14, Reading 2

Somerset 3, Harrisburg 1

Thursday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Reading, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Reading, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Pentagon chief during Jan. 6 riot defends military response

Federal CIO Martorana: $1B TMF lets agencies ‘apply for projects that previously were out of their reach’

'Monster': 7 life sentences for ex-hospital worker in deaths

More resources for IRS won’t fix decade of problems ‘overnight’ — but it’s a start

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up