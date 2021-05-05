Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 0 0 .000 _ Hartford (Colorado) 0 0…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 0 0 .000 _ Hartford (Colorado) 0 0 .000 _ New Hampshire (Toronto) 0 0 .000 _ Portland (Boston) 0 0 .000 _ Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 0 0 .000 _ Reading (Philadelphia) 0 1 .000 _

Southwest Division

W L Pct. GB Erie (Detroit) 1 0 1.000 _ Akron (Cleveland) 0 0 .000 _ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 0 0 .000 _ Bowie (Baltimore) 0 0 .000 _ Harrisburg (Washington) 0 0 .000 _ Richmond (San Francisco) 0 0 .000 _

___

Tuesday’s Games

New Hampshire 11, Portland 2

Bowie 2, Altoona 1

Hartford 6, Richmond 3

Erie 12, Reading 4

Somerset 6, Harrisburg 0

Akron 5, Binghamton 4

Wednesday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m. (postponed)

Bowie 8, Altoona 4

Richmond 6, Hartford 4

Akron 4, Binghamton 1

Erie 14, Reading 2

Somerset 3, Harrisburg 1

Thursday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Reading, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Reading, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.