Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|7
|5
|.583
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|7
|5
|.583
|—
|Hartford (Colorado)
|5
|7
|.417
|2
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|5
|7
|.417
|2
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|2
|10
|.167
|5
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|1
|10
|.091
|5½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|8
|4
|.667
|1
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|8
|4
|.667
|1
|Akron (Cleveland)
|7
|4
|.636
|1½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|7
|4
|.636
|1½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|4
|8
|.333
|5
___
|Saturday’s Games
Akron 9, Erie 2
Somerset 5, New Hampshire 3
Harrisburg 6, Richmond 3
Hartford 5, Portland 1
Bowie 7, Reading 5
Altoona 6, Binghamton 5, 10 innings
|Sunday’s Games
Harrisburg 2, Richmond 1
Hartford 5, Portland 3
Binghamton 7, Altoona 3
New Hampshire 6, Somerset 0
Erie 7, Akron 6
Bowie 13, Reading 12, 10 innings
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Binghamton at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Altoona at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Altoona at Harrisburg, noon
Binghamton at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
