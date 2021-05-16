CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. creates vaccine lottery | Montgomery Co. allows larger graduation crowds | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Double-A Northeast Glance

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

May 16, 2021, 6:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Portland (Boston) 7 5 .583
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 7 5 .583
Hartford (Colorado) 5 7 .417 2
New Hampshire (Toronto) 5 7 .417 2
Reading (Philadelphia) 2 10 .167 5
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 1 10 .091
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 9 2 .818
Erie (Detroit) 8 4 .667 1
Richmond (San Francisco) 8 4 .667 1
Akron (Cleveland) 7 4 .636
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 7 4 .636
Harrisburg (Washington) 4 8 .333 5

___

Saturday’s Games

Akron 9, Erie 2

Somerset 5, New Hampshire 3

Harrisburg 6, Richmond 3

Hartford 5, Portland 1

Bowie 7, Reading 5

Altoona 6, Binghamton 5, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Harrisburg 2, Richmond 1

Hartford 5, Portland 3

Binghamton 7, Altoona 3

New Hampshire 6, Somerset 0

Erie 7, Akron 6

Bowie 13, Reading 12, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Binghamton at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Altoona at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Altoona at Harrisburg, noon

Binghamton at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Best shot at USPS reform in Congress gets better with 20 senators supporting bipartisan bill

Centers of Excellence help DHS combat bio threats, domestic terrorism

VA accountability office says it's improved, but whistleblowers aren't so sure

How CISA limited the impact of the SolarWinds attack

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up