Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 7 5 .583 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 7 5 .583 — Hartford (Colorado) 5 7 .417 2 New Hampshire (Toronto) 5 7 .417 2 Reading (Philadelphia) 2 10 .167 5 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 1 10 .091 5½ Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 9 2 .818 — Erie (Detroit) 8 4 .667 1 Richmond (San Francisco) 8 4 .667 1 Akron (Cleveland) 7 4 .636 1½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 7 4 .636 1½ Harrisburg (Washington) 4 8 .333 5

Saturday’s Games

Akron 9, Erie 2

Somerset 5, New Hampshire 3

Harrisburg 6, Richmond 3

Hartford 5, Portland 1

Bowie 7, Reading 5

Altoona 6, Binghamton 5, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Harrisburg 2, Richmond 1

Hartford 5, Portland 3

Binghamton 7, Altoona 3

New Hampshire 6, Somerset 0

Erie 7, Akron 6

Bowie 13, Reading 12, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Binghamton at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Altoona at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Altoona at Harrisburg, noon

Binghamton at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

