Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 7 2 .778 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 6 3 .667 1 New Hampshire (Toronto) 3 6 .333 4 Hartford (Colorado) 2 7 .222 5 Reading (Philadelphia) 2 7 .222 5 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 0 7 .000 6 Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Richmond (San Francisco) 8 1 .889 — Akron (Cleveland) 6 2 .750 1½ Bowie (Baltimore) 6 2 .750 1½ Erie (Detroit) 6 3 .667 2 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 4 3 .571 3 Harrisburg (Washington) 1 8 .111 7

Wednesday’s Games

Erie 4, Akron 0

Richmond 4, Harrisburg 1

New Hampshire 7, Somerset 2

Bowie 9, Reading 0

Altoona 7, Binghamton 2

Portland 14, Hartford 3

Thursday’s Games

Erie 6, Akron 4

Richmond 2, Harrisburg 0

Somerset 6, New Hampshire 1

Bowie 9, Reading 3

Portland 6, Hartford 5

Altoona at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Richmond at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

Altoona at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Somerset at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Reading at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

