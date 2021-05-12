CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC lifts mask mandate | Montgomery Co. eases more restrictions | Va. business embraces mask guidance | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Double-A Northeast Glance

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

May 12, 2021, 9:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Portland (Boston) 5 2 .714
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 5 2 .714
Hartford (Colorado) 2 5 .286 3
New Hampshire (Toronto) 2 5 .286 3
Reading (Philadelphia) 2 5 .286 3
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 0 6 .000
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Richmond (San Francisco) 6 1 .875
Akron (Cleveland) 6 1 .857 ½
Bowie (Baltimore) 4 2 .667 2
Erie (Detroit) 5 3 .625 2
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 3 3 .500 3
Harrisburg (Washington) 1 7 .125 6

___

Tuesday’s Games

Akron 5, Erie 0

Altoona 5, Binghamton 0

Bowie 6, Reading 1

Richmond 5, Harrisburg 3

New Hampshire 6, Somerset 5

Hartford 8, Portland 4

Wednesday’s Games

Erie 4, Akron 0

Richmond 4, Harrisburg 1

Somerset at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Biden's DoD will huddle about how to replace CMO position

Pentagon has huge blind spots in its spending on OTAs

Bill roundup: Agency reopening oversight, another attempt at pay parity for hourly federal workers

FAA, NASA collaborating to regulate suborbital space

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up