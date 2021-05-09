Double-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Frisco (Texas)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Midland (Oakland)
|2
|4
|.333
|2
___
|Saturday’s Games
Wichita 9, Springfield 3
Northwest Arkansas 6, Arkansas 3
Amarillo 5, Tulsa 3
Midland 16, Frisco 9
San Antonio 6, Corpus Christi 0
|Sunday’s Games
Amarillo 5, Tulsa 4
San Antonio 7, Corpus Christi 5
Northwest Arkansas at Arkansas, 3:10 p.m. (postponed)
Frisco 4, Midland 1
Wichita 3, Springfield 2
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Springfield at Arkansas, 12 p.m.
San Antonio at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Amarillo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Northwest Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.