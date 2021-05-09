CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Veterinarian continues curbside service | Md. leaders call for eviction moratorium | 3 ways to address vaccine hesitancy | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Double-A Central Glance

Double-A Central Glance

The Associated Press

May 9, 2021, 10:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita (Minnesota) 5 1 .833
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 3 2 .600
Arkansas (Seattle) 2 3 .400
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 2 4 .333 3
Springfield (St. Louis) 1 5 .167 4
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Amarillo (Arizona) 4 2 .667
Frisco (Texas) 4 2 .667
San Antonio (San Diego) 4 2 .667
Corpus Christi (Houston) 2 4 .333 2
Midland (Oakland) 2 4 .333 2

___

Saturday’s Games

Wichita 9, Springfield 3

Northwest Arkansas 6, Arkansas 3

Amarillo 5, Tulsa 3

Midland 16, Frisco 9

San Antonio 6, Corpus Christi 0

Sunday’s Games

Amarillo 5, Tulsa 4

San Antonio 7, Corpus Christi 5

Northwest Arkansas at Arkansas, 3:10 p.m. (postponed)

Frisco 4, Midland 1

Wichita 3, Springfield 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Springfield at Arkansas, 12 p.m.

San Antonio at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Amarillo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Northwest Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

After Fort Hood review, Army adding civilian leadership to criminal investigations

NSF’s unique R&D effort aims to solve societal challenges

VA employees worry new diversity and inclusion efforts won't reach local facilities

Space Force lays out plan to become military's first 'digital service'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up