Double-A Central Glance

All Times EDT
North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Frisco (Texas)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Midland (Oakland)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Saturday’s Games
Wichita 9, Springfield 3
Northwest Arkansas 6, Arkansas 3
Amarillo 5, Tulsa 3
Midland 16, Frisco 9
San Antonio 6, Corpus Christi 0
Sunday’s Games
Amarillo 5, Tulsa 4
San Antonio 7, Corpus Christi 5
Northwest Arkansas at Arkansas, 3:10 p.m. (postponed)
Frisco 4, Midland 1
Wichita 3, Springfield 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Springfield at Arkansas, 12 p.m.
San Antonio at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Amarillo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Northwest Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
