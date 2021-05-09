Double-A Central Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Arkansas (Seattle) 0 0 .000 _ Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 0…

All Times EDT

North Division

W L Pct. GB Arkansas (Seattle) 0 0 .000 _ Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 0 0 .000 _ Springfield (St. Louis) 0 0 .000 _ Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 0 0 .000 _ Wichita (Minnesota) 0 0 .000 _

South Division

W L Pct. GB Amarillo (Arizona) 0 0 .000 _ Corpus Christi (Houston) 0 0 .000 _ Frisco (Texas) 0 0 .000 _ Midland (Oakland) 0 0 .000 _ San Antonio (San Diego) 0 0 .000 _

___

Saturday’s Games

Wichita 9, Springfield 3

Northwest Arkansas 6, Arkansas 3

Amarillo 5, Tulsa 3

Midland 16, Frisco 9

San Antonio 6, Corpus Christi 0

Sunday’s Games

Amarillo 5, Tulsa 4

San Antonio 7, Corpus Christi 5

Northwest Arkansas at Arkansas, 3:10 p.m. (postponed)

Frisco 4, Midland 1

Wichita 3, Springfield 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Springfield at Arkansas, 12 p.m.

San Antonio at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Amarillo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Northwest Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

