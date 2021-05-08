Double-A Central Glance

All Times EDT
North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Frisco (Texas)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Midland (Oakland)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Friday’s Games
Tulsa 12, Amarillo 3
Wichita 11, Springfield 7
Midland 6, Frisco 5
San Antonio 5, Corpus Christi 4, 11 innings
Arkansas 4, Northwest Arkansas 0, 5 innings
Saturday’s Games
Wichita 9, Springfield 3
Northwest Arkansas 6, Arkansas 3
Amarillo 5, Tulsa 3
Midland 16, Frisco 9
San Antonio 6, Corpus Christi 0
Sunday’s Games
Amarillo at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 2:05 p.m.
Northwest Arkansas at Arkansas, 3:10 p.m.
Midland at Frisco, 5:05 p.m.
Wichita at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
