Double-A Central Glance

The Associated Press

May 8, 2021, 10:00 AM

All Times EDT

North Division

W L Pct. GB
Arkansas (Seattle) 0 0 .000 _
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 0 0 .000 _
Springfield (St. Louis) 0 0 .000 _
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 0 0 .000 _
Wichita (Minnesota) 0 0 .000 _

South Division

W L Pct. GB
Amarillo (Arizona) 0 0 .000 _
Corpus Christi (Houston) 0 0 .000 _
Frisco (Texas) 0 0 .000 _
Midland (Oakland) 0 0 .000 _
San Antonio (San Diego) 0 0 .000 _

___

Friday’s Games

Tulsa 12, Amarillo 3

Wichita 11, Springfield 7

Midland 6, Frisco 5

San Antonio 5, Corpus Christi 4, 11 innings

Arkansas 4, Northwest Arkansas 0, 5 innings

Saturday’s Games

Wichita 9, Springfield 3

Northwest Arkansas 6, Arkansas 3

Amarillo 5, Tulsa 3

Midland 16, Frisco 9

San Antonio 6, Corpus Christi 0

Sunday’s Games

Amarillo at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 2:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Arkansas, 3:10 p.m.

Midland at Frisco, 5:05 p.m.

Wichita at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

