CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Marine Corps Marathon update | In-person learning for Loudoun Co. schools | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Double-A Central Glance

Double-A Central Glance

The Associated Press

May 19, 2021, 1:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita (Minnesota) 8 5 .615
Arkansas (Seattle) 7 5 .583 ½
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 7 6 .538 1
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 6 6 .500
Springfield (St. Louis) 2 11 .154 6
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Frisco (Texas) 8 4 .667
Amarillo (Arizona) 8 5 .615 ½
Midland (Oakland) 6 7 .462
San Antonio (San Diego) 6 7 .462
Corpus Christi (Houston) 5 7 .417 3

___

Sunday’s Games

Amarillo 7, Wichita 4

San Antonio 9, Midland 2

Tulsa 6, Northwest Arkansas 4, 10 innings

Springfield 1, Arkansas 0

Corpus Christi at Frisco, ppd

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Northwest Arkansas 2, Springfield 1

Corpus Christi 10, Arkansas 8, 10 innings

Tulsa 12, Wichita 3

Frisco 1, San Antonio 1

Amarillo 10, Midland 0, 7 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Wichita at Tulsa, 1:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo , Midland

Thursday’s Games

Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Army and minorities less likely to get vaccinated, new military study says

OPM gives agencies green light to recreate labor-management forums, but they're not required

Time for federal employees to return to the office, congressman says

CISA’s EINSTEIN had a chance to be great, but it's more than good enough

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up