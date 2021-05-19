Double-A Central Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Wichita (Minnesota) 8 5 .615 — Arkansas (Seattle) 7 5 .583…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Wichita (Minnesota) 8 5 .615 — Arkansas (Seattle) 7 5 .583 ½ Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 7 6 .538 1 Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 6 6 .500 1½ Springfield (St. Louis) 2 11 .154 6 South Division W L Pct. GB Frisco (Texas) 8 4 .667 — Amarillo (Arizona) 8 5 .615 ½ Midland (Oakland) 6 7 .462 2½ San Antonio (San Diego) 6 7 .462 2½ Corpus Christi (Houston) 5 7 .417 3

___

Sunday’s Games

Amarillo 7, Wichita 4

San Antonio 9, Midland 2

Tulsa 6, Northwest Arkansas 4, 10 innings

Springfield 1, Arkansas 0

Corpus Christi at Frisco, ppd

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Northwest Arkansas 2, Springfield 1

Corpus Christi 10, Arkansas 8, 10 innings

Tulsa 12, Wichita 3

Frisco 1, San Antonio 1

Amarillo 10, Midland 0, 7 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Wichita at Tulsa, 1:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo , Midland

Thursday’s Games

Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

