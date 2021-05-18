CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: New cases at lowest levels since June | Testing value shrinks as shots beat back virus | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Double-A Central Glance

Double-A Central Glance

The Associated Press

May 18, 2021, 11:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita (Minnesota) 8 5 .615
Arkansas (Seattle) 7 5 .583 ½
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 7 6 .538 1
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 6 6 .500
Springfield (St. Louis) 2 11 .154 6
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Frisco (Texas) 7 4 .636
Amarillo (Arizona) 7 5 .583 ½
Midland (Oakland) 6 6 .500
San Antonio (San Diego) 6 6 .500
Corpus Christi (Houston) 5 7 .417

___

Sunday’s Games

Amarillo 7, Wichita 4

San Antonio 9, Midland 2

Tulsa 6, Northwest Arkansas 4, 10 innings

Springfield 1, Arkansas 0

Corpus Christi at Frisco, ppd

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Northwest Arkansas 2, Springfield 1

Corpus Christi 10, Arkansas 8, 10 innings

Tulsa 12, Wichita 3

Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wichita at Tulsa, 1:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

‘Diplomacy is a dangerous occupation.’ State Department adds 71 names to memorial wall

IRS plans 'significant hiring' to stay ahead of 52K employees expected to leave in coming years

DoD wants to pay more attention to weapon sustainment, seeing successes in new acquisition polices

With a backlog of 500,000 records requests, NARA asks DoD for help

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up