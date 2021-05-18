CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. eases restrictions | DC extends eviction ban | FCPS opens vaccine registration | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Double-A Central Glance

The Associated Press

May 18, 2021, 10:56 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita (Minnesota) 8 4 .667
Arkansas (Seattle) 7 4 .636 ½
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 6 6 .500
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 6 6 .500
Springfield (St. Louis) 2 11 .154
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Frisco (Texas) 7 4 .636
Amarillo (Arizona) 7 5 .583 ½
Midland (Oakland) 6 6 .500
San Antonio (San Diego) 6 6 .500
Corpus Christi (Houston) 4 7 .364 3

___

Sunday’s Games

Amarillo 7, Wichita 4

San Antonio 9, Midland 2

Tulsa 6, Northwest Arkansas 4, 10 innings

Springfield 1, Arkansas 0

Corpus Christi at Frisco, ppd

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Northwest Arkansas 2, Springfield 1

Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Armarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wichita at Tulsa, 1:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Armarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Armarillo, 8:05 p.m.

