Double-A Central Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Wichita (Minnesota) 8 4 .667 — Arkansas (Seattle) 7 4 .636 ½ Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 6 6 .500 1½ Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 6 6 .500 1½ Springfield (St. Louis) 2 11 .154 6½ South Division W L Pct. GB Frisco (Texas) 7 4 .636 — Amarillo (Arizona) 7 5 .583 ½ Midland (Oakland) 6 6 .500 1½ San Antonio (San Diego) 6 6 .500 1½ Corpus Christi (Houston) 4 7 .364 3

Sunday’s Games

Amarillo 7, Wichita 4

San Antonio 9, Midland 2

Tulsa 6, Northwest Arkansas 4, 10 innings

Springfield 1, Arkansas 0

Corpus Christi at Frisco, ppd

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Northwest Arkansas 2, Springfield 1

Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Armarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wichita at Tulsa, 1:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Armarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Armarillo, 8:05 p.m.

