Defender David Alaba joins Real Madrid from Bayern

The Associated Press

May 28, 2021, 2:00 PM

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid strengthened its defense by signing David Alaba on Friday after the defender ended his highly successful stint at Bayern Munich.

Madrid said the 28-year-old Alaba agreed to a five-year contact.

His official presentation will be after the European Championship where he will play for Austria, the club said.

Alaba’s arrival coincided with contract negotiations stalled between the club and veteran defender Sergio Ramos. Ramos’ contract runs out at the end of June.

Alaba is leaving Bayern after 431 games in 13 years at the club, where he won 10 German titles and the Champions League twice. He said he was looking for a new challenge after contract renewal talks with Bayern broke down in November over his wage demands.

Alaba was a versatile player who usually played in defense for Bayern and as a midfielder for Austria. Alaba has played 79 games for Austria.

