DeBrincat scores 2, Blackhawks beat Stars 4-2 as fans return

The Associated Press

May 9, 2021, 11:25 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored two more goals, Kevin Lankinen made 37 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks welcomed fans back to the United Center with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Sunday night.

Chicago hosted a crowd of 3,820 for its first home game with fans in almost 14 months. It was the last U.S.-based NHL team to open its doors to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brandon Hagel had a goal and an assist in Chicago’s second straight win. MacKenzie Entwistle became the ninth player to score his first career goal with the Blackhawks this year.

Dallas lost for the sixth time in seven games. Denis Gurianov and Mark Pysyk scored for the Stars, and Anton Khudobin made 21 stops.

FLAMES 6, SENATORS 1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists as Calgary preserved its slim playoff hopes.

Mikael Backlund, Michael Stone, Dillon Dube and Mark Giordano also scored for the Flames. Jacob Markstrom stopped 19 shots for his 19th win.

The Flames moved eight points behind Montreal for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division. To make the postseason, Calgary needs to win its remaining four games against the division-worst Canucks and the Canadiens needs to lose its remaining two games against Edmonton in regulation.

Josh Norris scored the lone goal for Ottawa, which lost in regulation time for just the second time in its last 11 games. Anton Forsberg gave up four goals on 23 shots. He was replaced by Filip Gustavsson, who made 11 saves in relief.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

