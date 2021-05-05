CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. nursing homes data | Prince George's Co. vaccination outreach | Shot and a beer in DC | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Cruz Azul advances in…

Cruz Azul advances in Champions League 4-1 over Toronto

The Associated Press

May 5, 2021, 12:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Bryan Angulo scored in the second leg Tuesday night and Cruz Azul advanced to the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals with a 4-1 aggregate victory over Toronto FC.

Angulo scored twice in the opening leg of the quarterfinal last Tuesday in Tampa, Florida, where Toronto is based because of coronavirus restrictions with Canada.

Angulo scored for the Liga MX team in the 27th minute of the second leg at Azteca Stadium.

Cruz Azul has gone undefeated in 16 straight league matches and sits atop the Liga MX standings. The team has won seven overall CCL titles.

Toronto was among five Major League Soccer teams in the quarterfinals of the tournament for club teams in CONCACAF, the confederation for the North America, Central America, and the Caribbean region.

Cruz Azul advances to play the winner of the quarterfinal between the Columbus Crew and Monterrey.

Earlier Tuesday night, Philadelphia won its quarterfinal against Atlanta United 4-1 on aggregate. The Union will face the winner of the quarterfinal between Club America and the Portland Timbers.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Whistleblower protection bill gives feds facing retaliation avenue for relief outside MSPB

TSP performance up from March but still down from 2020

May We Say Thank You 2021

OMB tells agencies how they can win some of the $1B in the Technology Modernization Fund

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up