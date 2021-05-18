CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC lifts mask mandate | Montgomery Co. eases more restrictions | Pandemic weight gain advice for parents | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Columbus MLS team restores ‘Crew’ to name after fan outcry

The Associated Press

May 18, 2021, 4:48 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus MLS team restored “Crew” to its name after fans objected to a rebranding that had dropped it.

The team announced the franchise would retain the name after meeting with angry team supporters.

Supporters took to social media to vehemently oppose dropping the name after the franchise announced plans last week to rebrand the club as Columbus SC.

“The importance of keeping the Crew as the Club’s primary identifier was clear,” said a statement from the ownership group, which includes Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam. “The decision that came from the discussion was that Columbus Crew will remain the team’s official name moving forward.”

The rebranded crest also will be changed to include the Crew name.

