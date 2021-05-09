CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. lifts indoor mask mandate | Montgomery Co. video competition | Md. mask guidelines updated | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Chelsea retains Women's Super…

Chelsea retains Women’s Super League title in England

The Associated Press

May 9, 2021, 3:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea retained the Women’s Super League title and became the all-time record champion in the English game by beating Manchester City to first place on Sunday.

Chelsea was a 5-0 winner at home to Reading and finished two points ahead of City, which won its final game — 1-0 at West Ham — but also needed Chelsea to lose to stand a chance of jumping into first.

It is a fourth league title for Chelsea, which now has one more than Arsenal since the first WSL season in 2011.

Chelsea is chasing a quadruple this season, having previously won the League Cup. The team plays Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League final on May 16 and is into the last 16 of the Women’s FA Cup.

Australia striker Sam Kerr scored one of Chelsea’s goals and became just the second player to pass 20 goals in a WSL season, after Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema in the 2018-19 campaign.

Kerr’s 21 goals saw her finish as the top scorer in the league.

“This probably means the most to me out of all my golden boots,” she said. “I feel like a lot of people said I had to come to Europe to prove myself and here it is.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Missing military tenant bill of rights provisions to be finished next month

Vandenberg Air Force Base to be renamed Space Force Base

Congress calls for workforce safety plans for agencies, reskilling oversight and more

First cohort of federal employees graduate from OMB's data science upskilling program

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up