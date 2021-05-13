CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC lifts mask mandate | Montgomery Co. eases more restrictions | Pandemic weight gain advice for parents | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Carlos Vela is MLS's…

Carlos Vela is MLS’s highest paid player at $6.3 million

The Associated Press

May 13, 2021, 1:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Los Angeles FC attacker Carlos Vela is Major League Soccer’s highest paid player this season, with $6.3 million in total compensation, including $4.5 million in salary.

LA Galaxy forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández is second at $6 million, all of it salary, according to figures released Thursday by the Major League Soccer Players Association.

Vela was limited to seven games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season due to a knee injury.

Miami forward Gonzalo Higuaín is third, with $5,793,750 compensation, including $5.1 million base salary, followed by Toronto midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo at $4,693,000, including $3.8 million base salary.

No list was released for 2020 amid the pandemic.

LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic set a MLS high with $7.2 million in 2019, then signed with AC Milan.

The union said the average base salary for senior roster players, not including designated players who count only partly under a team’s salary cap, is $398,725. That was up from $345,867 in 2019 and $138,140 in 2014.

Columbus forward Gyasi Zardes leads U.S. national team regulars at $1.4 million overall, including $1.35 million salary. He is followed by Colorado midfielder Kellyn Acosta ($1,115,000, $1 million), D.C. midfielder Paul Arriola ($1.05 million, $1 million), Nashville defender Walker Zimmerman ($981,050, $925,000), LA Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget ($923,750, $800,000), Atlanta defender Miles Robinson ($687,500, $650,000), Seattle midfielder Christian Roldan ($881,542, $760,000), New York Red Bulls defender Aaron Long ($925,000, $825,000), San Jose midfielder Jackson Yueill ($636,875, $600,000) and Colorado defender Sam Vines ($487,677, $425,000).

Orlando forward Daryl Dike, who went on loan to Barnsley in January, is at $128,750 overall, including $100,000 salary. Seattle forward Jordan Morris, sidelined by a torn ACL, is at $1,270,100 overall, including $1.15 million salary.

Others of note include Atlanta forward Josef Martinez ($3,891,6567, $3.5 million), New York City FC midfielder Maxi Moralez ($3,825,000, $2.5 million), Toronto forward Jozy Altidore ($3,602,250, $2,161,250), Miami forward Rodolfo Pizzaro ($3.35 million, $3.05 million), Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama ($3,091,667, $2.4 million), Chicago forward Robert Beric ($2,703,164, $2,274,996), Orlando forward Nani ($2,486,250, $2,333,333), Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta ($2,222,854, $1,943,500), LA midfielder Jonathan dos Santos ($2 million overall and salary), Columbus midfielder Darlington Nagbe ($1.71 million overall and salary), Toronto midfielder Michael Bradley ($1.5 million overall and salary) and Miami midfielder Blaise Matuidi ($1.5 million overall and salary).

___

This story has been corrected to show that Vela plays for Los Angeles FC, not the LA Galaxy.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

OMB: Masks are optional for fully-vaccinated employees, maximum telework still effect

FAA, NASA collaborating to regulate suborbital space

Bill roundup: Agency reopening oversight, another attempt at pay parity for hourly federal workers

Pentagon has huge blind spots in its spending on OTAs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up