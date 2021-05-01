CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: A child's experience with vaccine trial | Va. schools on CDC guidance | DC offers walk-up vaccines for teens | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Canucks' Virtanen on leave…

Canucks’ Virtanen on leave amid sexual misconduct inquiry

The Associated Press

May 1, 2021, 4:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks placed right wing Jake Virtanen on leave Saturday following allegations of sexual misconduct.

The team said in a statement it “does not accept sexual misconduct of any kind and the claims as reported are being treated very seriously.” The Canucks added that they have “engaged external expertise” to assist in an independent investigation and are awaiting more information.

The NHL said it is aware of the unspecified allegations and will not comment until the investigation is complete. Neither Virtanen nor his representatives could immediately be reached for comment.

Virtanen, a 24-year-old Canadian, was drafted sixth overall by Vancouver in 2014. He has five goals in 28 games with the Canucks this season.

The Canucks play the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Saturday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Space Force lays out plan to become military's first 'digital service'

USPS gets ahead of missing packages with AI edge computing

HHS CIO to retire at end of May

VA employees worry new diversity and inclusion efforts won't reach local facilities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up