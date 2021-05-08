CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pandemic drinking's impact | Vaccinations for kids 12 and up | DC leaders react to mask guidance | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Campbell tosses 11th no-hitter in Oklahoma State history

The Associated Press

May 8, 2021, 9:19 PM

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Oklahoma State freshman Justin Campbell threw the 11th no-hitter in school history, and just the third in a nine-inning game, striking out 11 in a 19-0 victory over Kansas on Saturday.

The right-hander from Simi Valley, California, walked only one — with one out in the eighth inning — to join Bob Richardson (1968 vs. Houston) and Jim Wixson (1960 vs. North Carolina in the College World Series) to toss individual nine-inning no-hitters for the Cowboys.

Campbell, a second-year freshman, is the ninth pitcher overall in Oklahoma State’s 110-year history to toss a no-hitter, with the other two combined efforts. Campbell (5-1) threw 99 pitches against Kansas and struck out the side in the ninth to seal it.

It was the 19th no-hitter in Big 12 history and 12th by an individual.

Hueston Morrill was 4 for 6 with a home run and two RBIs, Nick DeNicola hit two homers and drove in four, and Carson McCusker also homered for Oklahoma State (27-14-1, 10-10 Big 12).

Eli Davis (5-5) got just one out in the start for Kansas (25-23, 4-13), allowing seven runs — six earned — and three hits with three walks as Oklahoma State took a 9-0 lead in the first.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

