Buska’s header lifts Revolution over FC Cincinnati 1-0

The Associated Press

May 29, 2021, 5:35 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Adam Buksa scored on a header in the 70th minute and the New England Revolution stayed atop the Eastern Conference standings with a 1-0 win over FC Cincinnati on Saturday.

Buksa jumped between a pair of teammates to connect in the 6-yard box with Carles Gil’s free kick from just outside the 18-yard box near the end line.

The Revolution (5-1-2) extended their unbeaten streak to four games.

Matt Turner made a pair of saves in the 82nd minute, the second to stop a wide-open chance for Cincinnati’s Brandon Vázquez. Turner finished with four saves for his third shutout of the season.

Geoff Cameron had a header miss over the crossbar on the last play before the final whistle for FC Cincinnati (1-4-1).

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

