CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Key things US needs to tackle in vaccine rollout | Why some are skipping their 2nd dose | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Burmester dominates in Tenerife…

Burmester dominates in Tenerife to end 4-year winless streak

The Associated Press

May 2, 2021, 1:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TENERIFE, Spain (AP) — Dean Burmester ended a four-year winless streak in style with a five-stroke victory at the Tenerife Open on Sunday.

The South African closed with a bogey-free 9-under 62 that left him at 25 under for the tournament and secured his first victory since the Tshwane Open in 2017.

The 31-year-old Burmester said it had been “four years of struggle, of hard work.”

Germany’s Nicolai von Dellingshausen (68) was second.

Kalle Samooja of Finland and Adrian Meronk of Poland tied for third at 19 under, one stroke ahead of American John Catlin.

The European Tour stays in Spain for the Canary Islands Championship.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Navy rethinking plan to cut medical military billets

Warner says Senate committee working on bill to require mandatory reporting for cyber threats

Biden pushes bigger budget for IRS to collect $700B in taxes owed

Senators growing frustrated with SSA's closed offices, pandemic workarounds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up