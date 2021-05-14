CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Marine Corps Marathon update | In-person learning for Loudoun Co. schools | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Brittany Force breaks track…

Brittany Force breaks track records in NHRA 4-Wide Nationals

The Associated Press

May 14, 2021, 10:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Brittany Force broke both ends of the zMAX Dragway track record Friday night to lead Top Fuel qualifying for the NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals.

Force powered to a 3.662-second pass at 333.08 mph to break the track speed and time marks.

“I’m just pumped after a run like that,” Force said. “The four-wide race can be tough and tricky, and I just have to keep my focus. (Crew chief David) Grubnic said we were going to have a killer run, and Grubnic, Mac Savage and all of my guys, I’m just so proud of them.”

Alexis DeJoria led in Funny Car, Greg Anderson in Pro Stock and Joey Gladstone in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the fourth event of the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.

DeJoria had a 3.930 at 301.74 in a Toyota Camry, Anderson powered to a 6.524 pass at 210.50 in a Chevrolet Camaro, and Gladstone ran a 6.763 at 198.58 on a Suzuki Hayabusa, breaking the track time record.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Time for federal employees to return to the office, congressman says

GAO envisions greater ROI from audits through new cloud infrastructure

How CISA limited the impact of the SolarWinds attack

Army and minorities less likely to get vaccinated, new military study says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up