Brief look at the final round of PGA Championship

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — A brief look at the final round Sunday of the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island:

WINNER: Phil Mickelson closed with a 1-over 73 for a two-shot victory and at age 50 became the oldest major champion in golf history.

CONTENDERS: Brooks Koepka (74) and Louis Oosthuizen (73).

HISTORY: Mickelson broke the record for oldest major champion that was held by Julius Boros, who was 48 when he won the 1968 PGA Championship.

LEGACY OF LONGEVITY: Mickelson is the first player in PGA Tour history with victories 30 years apart. He won his first title as an amateur in 1991.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Already with two bogeys on his card, Mickelson holed out a sand shot from short of the green on the par-3 fifth hole for birdie.

ROUND OF THE DAY: Abraham Ancer shot a 65, the low score of the championship, and tied for eighth.

KEY STATISTIC: Mickelson is the 10th player to win a major in three decades.

NOTEWORTHY: Harry Higgs earned a spot in his first Masters by tying for fourth.

QUOTEWORTHY: “I don’t know how to describe the feeling of excitement and fulfillment and accomplishment to do something of this magnitude when very few people thought that I could.” — Mickelson.

NEXT YEAR: Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

