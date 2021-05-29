CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Maryland winding down most mass vaccination clinics | Vaccines for Prince George's students at high schools | How does Metro recover? | Region's vaccine progress
Home » Sports » Brentford earns promotion to…

Brentford earns promotion to Premier League for first time

The Associated Press

May 29, 2021, 12:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Brentford reached the Premier League for the first time by beating Swansea 2-0 in the Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The west London club scored two early goals and held on against 10-man Swansea to join Norwich and Watford in promotion to the Premier League next season. Brentford hasn’t played in the top flight since 1947.

Championship record-scorer Ivan Toney calmly converted a penalty in the 10th minute after Swansea goalkeeper Freddie Woodman had brought down Bryan Mbeumo in the box.

The former Newcastle striker didn’t miss from the spot this season — 11-for-11 — and ended the campaign with 33 goals.

Mbeumo then led a counterattack 10 minutes later, making a long run and passing left to Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, who squared the ball for Emiliano Marcondes’ one-timer past Woodman into the bottom right corner of the net.

Swansea top scorer Andre Ayew threatened just after the break but sent a header wide from close range.

The Swans’ fate was all but sealed in the 65th when midfielder Jay Felton was sent off on a straight red card for a clumsy challenge.

Brentford lost to Fulham in last year’s playoff final last August. Swansea last played in the Premier League in the 2017-18 season.

Champion Norwich and runner-up Watford automatically booked their places in the top flight.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Biden's 2022 budget calls for big staffing increases at several civilian cabinet agencies

Online shopping and curbside pickup coming to a commissary near you

DHS working on enterprise data inventory after workforce vaccination sprint

TSP dips in May, but mostly stays out of the red

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up