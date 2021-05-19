CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Marine Corps Marathon update | In-person learning for Loudoun Co. schools | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Brazilian teenager Talles Magno signs for New York City FC

The Associated Press

May 19, 2021, 3:59 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — MLS club New York City FC has signed promising Brazilian teenager Talles Magno from Vasco da Gama.

NYCFC said Wednesday that the 18-year-old winger signed a contract through the 2026 season.

Magno helped Brazil win the Under-17 World Cup in 2019 and has already played 61 professional matches for Rio De Janeiro-based Vasco da Gama after making his debut as a 16-year-old.

“He is a dynamic attacker who is quick, direct and capable of playing as a winger or forward,” NYCFC sporting director David Lee Talles said. “He is someone we believe will excite our fans, but as with any new player, particularly someone his age, we will be patient as he adapts and settles into his new environment on and off the pitch.”

